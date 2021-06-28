American Red Cross pleading for blood donations as severe blood shortage continues

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The American Red Cross continues to experience a severe blood shortage across the country as the holiday weekend approaches, according to a press release.

Donors of all blood types – especially type O and those giving platelets – are needed and urged to make an appointment to give.

The Red Cross is working to provide blood to hospitals responding to an unusually high number of traumas and emergency room visits, as well as overdoses resulting in transplants, according to the release. This also has caused some hospitals to have to delay some elective surgeries, delaying crucial patient care.

There are numerous opportunities across North Alabama to donate on June 28-July 15. You can find a list of all of them below.

To schedule an appointment, use the Red Cross Donor App, visiting their website, calling 1-800-RED-CROSS or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

As a thank-you, donors who come to give July 1-6 will receive a Red Cross embroidered hat, while supplies last. Donors who come to give July 7-31 will receive a $10 Amazon.com gift card by email, plus a chance to win gas for a year (a $5,000 value), per the release.

Franklin County

Russellville Community – Parks and Rec | 201 Ash Ave. Russellville, AL 35653 July 13, 12:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.



Lauderdale County

Florence Community-Singin River Brewery | 526 E College St. Florence, AL 35630 July 8, 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.



Limestone County

First Baptist Church- Athens | 201 E. Hobbs St. Athens, AL 35611 July 11, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.



Madison County

Huntsville Blood Donation Center | 1015 Airport Rd. SW Huntsville, AL 35802 June 28-June 29, 12:45 p.m. – 7:45 p.m. June 30, 10:45 a.m. – 5:45 p.m. July 1, 11:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. July 2, 8:15 a.m. – 3:15 p.m. July 3, 8:15 a.m. – 3:15 p.m. July 4, 8:15 a.m. – 2:45 p.m. July 5, 12:45 p.m. – 7:45 p.m. July 6, 12:45 p.m. – 7:45 p.m. July 7, 10:45 a.m. – 5:45 p.m. July 8, 11:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. July 9, 8:15 a.m. – 3:15 p.m. July 10, 8:15 a.m. – 3:15 p.m. July 11, 8:15 a.m. – 3:15 p.m. July 12, 12:45 p.m. – 7:45 p.m. July 13, 12:45 p.m. – 7:45 p.m. July 14, 10:45 a.m. – 5:45 p.m.

Holy Spirit Church | 625 Airport Rd. Huntsville, AL 35802 July 8, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Southwood Presbyterian Church | 1000 Carl T. Jones Dr. SE, Huntsville, AL 35802 July 15, 11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Church of Jesus Christ LDS – Madison | 1297 Slaughter Rd. Huntsville, AL 35758 July 13, 1:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

