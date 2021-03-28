American Red Cross on the ground quickly after storms

ALABAMA. – The American Red Cross has been working with those who have been impacted by the severe weather that hit the state on Thursday.

Annette Rowland, with the organization, says that they are exercising their mission by helping those affected by the high winds, heavy rain, and flooding that impacted several counties.

“We’ve got about seven teams who are out, they’re doing damage assessments, checking out the homes, we’re also taking tarps, taking water, taking meals to people who may not have power, they may not have a home.”

Since Friday, over 80 people have been provided with hotel lodging, and early estimates indicate nearly 400 homes have sustained major damaged or are completely destroyed.

While the Red Cross is determined to help everyone, those who need assistance do have to meet certain criteria.

“Your home has to have sustained major damage or be completely destroyed. We’re trying to make sure that the immediate needs for people who have lost everything are taken care of first.”

Even if the damage is minimal, Rowlands says you can still receive help, “We’ll put you in touch with the organization who may best fit your needs or has those resources to help. Even if we are able to provide resources ourselves we’re also going to put you in touch with those other organizations who may be able to help you get clothing or food for a pet.”

In an update released on Sunday, more than 110 calls for assistance were answered and callers connected with resources.

Rowland says planning ahead is the best sort of preparation, she says many say they will but don’t follow through. She advises take a day and start getting those things ready. You can click here to sign up for free, on how to get prepared for disasters.

“Get what you need, flashlights, get some extra prescription medication to put in your bag, close toed shoes, a weather radio, so in the event your power goes out, you have these critical alerts ready. Also, making sure you have multiple ways to get alerts, you also want to make a plan so that anyone in your household knows where to meet up if something does happen.”

Rowlands know that disaster can be upsetting and the Red Cross offers many ways to assist, click here for ways to receive help or text “TalkWithUs’ to 66746.