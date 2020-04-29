American Red Cross in need of blood donors

The American Red Cross is encouraging all healthy individuals to donate blood or platelets to ensure blood is available for people who rely on transfusions.

Donors can make an appointment by downloading the Red Cross Donor app, visiting their website, enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device, or by calling 1-800-733-2767.

Donors are asked to schedule an appointment before showing up to a drive and are required to wear a face-covering or mask while there.

According to a news release, each blood drive and donation center is taking additional precautions during this time including social distancing and using face coverings.

First-time donors can find information on what to expect on their website.

Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions online or use the Blood Donor App.

Upcoming blood donations in May:

Madison County

Huntsville

5/1/2020: 8:15 a.m. – 3:15 p.m., Huntsville Blood Donation Center, 1015 Airport Rd., SW

5/2/2020: 8:15 a.m. – 3:15 p.m., Huntsville Blood Donation Center, 1015 Airport Rd., SW

5/3/2020: 8:15 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Huntsville Blood Donation Center, 1015 Airport Rd., SW

5/4/2020: 12:45 p.m. – 7:45 p.m., Huntsville Blood Donation Center, 1015 Airport Rd., SW

5/5/2020: 12:45 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Huntsville Blood Donation Center, 1015 Airport Rd., SW

5/6/2020: 10:45 a.m. – 5:15 p.m., Huntsville Blood Donation Center, 1015 Airport Rd., SW

Madison

5/7/2020: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Good Shepherd United Methodist Church, 1418 Old Railroad Bed Road

Huntsville

5/8/2020: 8:15 a.m. – 3:15 p.m., Huntsville Blood Donation Center, 1015 Airport Rd., SW

5/9/2020: 8:15 a.m. – 3:15 p.m., Huntsville Blood Donation Center, 1015 Airport Rd., SW

5/10/2020: 8:15 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Huntsville Blood Donation Center, 1015 Airport Rd., SW

5/11/2020: 12:45 p.m. – 7:45 p.m., Huntsville Blood Donation Center, 1015 Airport Rd., SW

5/12/2020: 12:45 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Huntsville Blood Donation Center, 1015 Airport Rd., SW

5/13/2020: 10:45 a.m. – 5:15 p.m., Huntsville Blood Donation Center, 1015 Airport Rd., SW

_______________

Lauderdale County

Florence

5/15/2020: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Florence Police Department, 702 S Seminary Street

_______________

Madison County

Huntsville

5/15/2020: 8:15 a.m. – 3:15 p.m., Huntsville Blood Donation Center, 1015 Airport Rd., SW

5/16/2020: 8:15 a.m. – 3:15 p.m., Huntsville Blood Donation Center, 1015 Airport Rd., SW

5/17/2020: 8:15 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Huntsville Blood Donation Center, 1015 Airport Rd., SW

5/18/2020: 12:45 p.m. – 7:45 p.m., Huntsville Blood Donation Center, 1015 Airport Rd., SW

5/19/2020: 12:45 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Huntsville Blood Donation Center, 1015 Airport Rd., SW

5/20/2020: 10:45 a.m. – 5:15 p.m., Huntsville Blood Donation Center, 1015 Airport Rd., SW

5/22/2020: 8:15 a.m. – 3:15 p.m., Huntsville Blood Donation Center, 1015 Airport Rd., SW

5/23/2020: 8:15 a.m. – 3:15 p.m., Huntsville Blood Donation Center, 1015 Airport Rd., SW

5/24/2020: 8:15 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Huntsville Blood Donation Center, 1015 Airport Rd., SW

5/25/2020: 8:15 a.m. – 3:15 p.m., Huntsville Blood Donation Center, 1015 Airport Rd., SW

5/26/2020: 12:45 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Huntsville Blood Donation Center, 1015 Airport Rd., SW

5/27/2020: 10:45 a.m. – 5:15 p.m., Huntsville Blood Donation Center, 1015 Airport Rd., SW

_______________

Lauderdale County

Florence

5/28/2020: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Florence Fire and Police – Battle of the Badges, 702 S Seminary Street

_______________

Madison County

Huntsville

5/29/2020: 8:15 a.m. – 3:15 p.m., Huntsville Blood Donation Center, 1015 Airport Rd., SW

5/30/2020: 8:15 a.m. – 3:15 p.m., Huntsville Blood Donation Center, 1015 Airport Rd., SW