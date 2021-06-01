American Red Cross and American Cancer Society partner for blood drive initiative

This month, the American Red Cross and American Cancer Society will partner for “Give Blood to Give Life”, national initiative aimed at encouraging blood donations for cancer patients.

According to a news release from GiveBloodToGiveTime.org, patients fighting cancer require more blood than patients with any other disease and Alabama has a critical need for platelet donations.

“Many cancer patients, especially those going through chemotherapy, will have a need for blood products during treatment,” said Dr. Baia Lasky, medical director for the Red Cross. “When someone donates blood or platelets, they may not only help prevent life-threatening bleeding that can cause stroke or relieve some symptoms, like shortness of breath and headaches, but also give patients and their families the time and hope they need to fight back.”

To schedule an appointment to give blood or platelets locally, visit givebloodtogivetime.org. Upcoming opportunities for blood donations are listed below:

June 1

Huntsville: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Embassy Suites (800 Monroe Street)

11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Embassy Suites (800 Monroe Street) Huntsville: 12:45 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. at the Huntsville Blood Donation Center (1015 Airport Rd. SW)

June 2

Huntsville: 10:45 a.m. to 5:45 p.m. at the Huntsville Blood Donation Center (1015 Airport Rd. SW)

10:45 a.m. to 5:45 p.m. at the Huntsville Blood Donation Center (1015 Airport Rd. SW) Huntsville: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the North Alabama Educators Credit Union (2309 Whitesburg Dr. S)

11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the North Alabama Educators Credit Union (2309 Whitesburg Dr. S) Athens: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at TLC Pediatrics (22335 U.S. Hwy. 72 E, Suite C)

June 3

Madison: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Asbury United Methodist Church (980 Hughes Road)

June 4

Huntsville: 8:15 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. at at the Huntsville Blood Donation Center (1015 Airport Rd. SW)

8:15 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. at at the Huntsville Blood Donation Center (1015 Airport Rd. SW) Rogersville: 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Rogersville Fire Department (36 Wheeler Street)

June 5

Huntsville: 8:15 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. at the Huntsville Blood Donation Center (1015 Airport Rd. SW)

June 6

Huntsville: 8:15 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. at the Huntsville Blood Donation Center (1015 Airport Rd. SW)

June 7

Huntsville: 12:45 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. at the Huntsville Blood Donation Center (1015 Airport Rd. SW)

June 8

Huntsville: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Cahaba Shrine (1226 Blake Bottom Road NW)

11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Cahaba Shrine (1226 Blake Bottom Road NW) Huntsville: 12:45 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. at the Huntsville Blood Donation Center (1015 Airport Rd. SW)

June 9

Huntsville: 10:45 a.m. to 5:45 p.m. at the Huntsville Blood Donation Center (1015 Airport Rd. SW)

June 10

Huntsville: 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Huntsville Blood Donation Center (1015 Airport Rd. SW)

June 11

Huntsville: 8:15 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. at the Huntsville Blood Donation Center (1015 Airport Rd. SW)

8:15 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. at the Huntsville Blood Donation Center (1015 Airport Rd. SW) Huntsville: 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Huntsville Blood Donation Center (1015 Airport Rd. SW)

June 12

Huntsville: 8:15 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. at the Huntsville Blood Donation Center (1015 Airport Rd. SW)

June 13

Huntsville: 8:15 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. at the Huntsville Blood Donation Center (1015 Airport Rd. SW)