American Cowboy Showdown coming to Ardmore, Kolt Barber to host

ARDMORE, Tenn. — Get your boots on… there’s a rodeo coming to town!

Kolt Barber, an American country artist, is hosting the ‘American Cowboy Showdown’ in Ardmore on August 7 at 7 p.m.

It is a rodeo and live concert event, with entertainment provided by Barber. It is being held at the John Barnes Park located on Ardmore Ridge Road.

If you buy your tickets in advance on their website, the pre-sale price is $15 for general admission.

At the gate, tickets are $25 for adults, $20 for veterans or active military, and $15 for those 15 and under.

For additional information or to purchase tickets, visit their website here.