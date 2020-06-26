AMBER Alert issued out for 10-month-old girl ‘forcibly taken’ from Lawrenceburg

TENNESSEE (WHNT) – An AMBER alert was issued for 10-month-old Braelee Rayne Trapp. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says Braelee was forcibly taken by Tony Lynn Lanier, Sr. in Lawrenceburg last night.

Law enforcement says they may be traveling in a black Equinox with AR tag 430-Y2K.

#TNAMBERAlert: This is a sample photograph of the type of vehicle in which we believe they may be traveling.



It's a black Chevrolet Equinox with Arkansas tag 430-Y2K.

Braelee Trapp is 10 months and weighs 18 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes. She was last seen wearing a diaper.

40-year-old suspect Tony Lanier, Sr. is 6′, and weighs approximately 200 pounds. He was last seen wearing dark navy pants and a dark gray shirt.

Have information about this missing child or the man accused of taking her? Call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

