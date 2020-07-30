Officials cancel AMBER alert for missing 21-month-old Tennessee boy, mother in custody

UPDATE: At 5:56 a.m., the TBI reported that 21-month-old Caylen Williams was found safe in Evans, Georgia.
The TBI says authorities arrested Lakeshia Williams.
MONROE COUNTY, Ala. – An AMBER Alert was issued for a 21-month-old boy in Tennessee.
Caylen Williams is missing from Monroe County, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.
Williams is believed to be with his non-custodial mother, Lakeisha Williams, 22, who now faces a charge of Parental Kidnapping.
The TBI asks you to call 1-800-TBI-FIND if you see them.