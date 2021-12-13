AMBER Alert issued for kidnapped Memphis teen

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an AMBER Alert Monday for a 17-year-old girl kidnapped from Memphis.

The TBI reported Barbara Sanders was abducted from Memphis Monday by 39-year-old Lafayette “Lucky” Miller.

Barbara Sanders (Courtesy: Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)

Lafayette “Lucky” Miller (Courtesy: Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)

Barbara Sanders and Lafayette “Lucky” Miller (Courtesy: Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)

Miller is wanted by Memphis police for kidnapping. Memphis police reported Barbara and another juvenile went with Miller around 11 p.m. Sunday to a business where Miller “forced himself” on Barbara. The other juvenile was able to get away and call police around 5:45 a.m.

Barbara is 5 feet 6 inches tall, 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink hooded sweatshirt and black, pink and white Nike shoes. She has a double nose piercing and a rose with the name Gwen tattooed on her wrist.

Miller is 5 feet 9 inches tall with brown eyes and black hair. He was wearing a gray shirt, gray jogging pants and Memphis police believe he is armed with a small handgun.

Anyone with information on Barbara Sanders or Lafayette “Lucky” Miller or have information about their whereabouts is urged call 1-800-TBI-FIND.