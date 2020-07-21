Missing Etowah County girl found, AMBER Alert canceled

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. – The Etowah County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that an AMBER Alert for Embry Holt and her mother, Dana Holt has been canceled. They were both found safe.

Alabama authorities issued an AMBER Alert Tuesday afternoon for a 19-month-old girl from Etowah County.

Embry Jade Liehann Holt and her mother, Dana Nicole Holt, 34, are both believed to be in extreme danger, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. They are both believed to be in the custody of Blake Logan, 26.

Authorities said the last time the Holts were seen was around 8 a.m. July 21 in the area of Jackson Trail in Altoona.

Embry Holt is 2 feet 6 inches tall and 40 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair. Dana Nicole Holt is 5 feet 3 inches tall.

Dana Nicole Holt and Blake Logan (Photo via Etowah County Sheriff’s Office)

Blake Logan is 5 feet 10 inches tall and 110 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair.

They may be in a white 2005 Jeep Liberty with Alabama tag number 1DR1147.