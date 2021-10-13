AMBER Alert issued for Chattanooga child, noncustodial mother

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — An AMBER Alert has been issued for a 2-week-old child and her noncustodial mother. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is searching for Browen and Coti Conner. Coti is facing a charge of especially aggravated kidnapping in connection to Browen’s disappearance.
Coti and Browen were last seen in the 5600 block of Brainerd Road in East Chattanooga.
Browen weighs 6 pounds and is 19 inches long with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing an orange onesie.
Coti, 30, is 5-feet, 5-inches tall and weighs approximately 145 pounds. She has brown hair and green eyes. She may be driving a 2002 black Ford Escape with a Tennessee tag 1M1-8H6.
The TBI released this photo from Oct. 13 showing the clothing Conner was last seen wearing.
Anyone with information on their location is asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND or 423-698-2525.