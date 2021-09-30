UPDATE: AMBER Alert canceled for abducted 15-year-old girl

UPDATE: The AMBER Alert has been canceled, the 15-year-old girl has been found.

(WHNT) — An AMBER Alert has been issued for a 15-year-old girl listed as “abducted” by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA).

According to ALEA’s alert, Adrianna Chantrelle Griffin was last seen at Abbey Creek in Shorterville, Ala. on September 30, 2021. She is believed to be in extreme danger.

Griffin is Black, 5 feet 4 inches tall and 210 lbs. with brown hair and eyes. She has scars on her left eye area and eyebrow.

Officials say Griffin’s abductor is believed to be their mid-to-late teens or early twenties.