AMBER Alert issued for 9-year-old Miami boy

MIAMI, Fla. (WKRG) — An AMBER Alert has been issued for 9-year-old Alejandro Ripley.

Alejandro has black hair, brown eyes, weighs 120 pounds, and is 4’11. Alejandro was last seen near SW 158th and Kendall Drive in Miami.

He was wearing a Captain America shirt with black shorts and black Crocs. Alejandro has a scar on his left leg.

Investigators say Alejandro was abducted by two black men driving a light blue four door sedan.

The make and model was not recorded.

If you see the men, do not approach them. Call 911.