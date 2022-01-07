Amber Alert issued for 6-year-old boy abducted in North Carolina

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A 6-year-old boy has reportedly been abducted, prompting officials to issue an Amber Alert in North Carolina.

Amari Gabriel Christiansen, a 6-year-old Black boy, was reported missing from the Grace Street area of Holiday City Mobile Park in Jacksonville.

He is described as a 4-foot boy weighing about 80 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black long sleeve shirt with the words “Game on” on it, as well as blue sweatpants with sharks, a navy blue jacket and black sneakers. He had a Power Rangers backpack and a lunch box with either Minecraft or Paw Patrol on it.

“Officers and detectives are in the area of Holiday City MHP and Northeast Creek Park actively searching for Amari at this time. If anyone has seen Amari this evening or knows his whereabouts, please contact the Jacksonville Police Department,” said Captain Mike Capps, investigative services supervisor at the Jacksonville Police Department.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Jacksonville police at (910) 938 7585 or call 911.