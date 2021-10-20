AMBER Alert: 4-year-old Tennessee boy found safe in Georgia, father in custody

MONROE COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — An AMBER Alert was canceled early Thursday morning after a 4-year-old Monroe County boy was found safe in south Georgia. The alert was issued after the boy’s non-custodial father was believed to have taken the child.

The alert was sent out Tuesday at 10:30 p.m. for 4-year-old Matthias Noah Anderson.

Matthias was described as follows:

White male

Three feet tall

50 pounds

Blonde hair

Blue eyes

Last seen wearing red Nike shorts, a red Nike shirt and no shoes

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says Matthias may have been with his non-custodial father, Tristan Anderson, who has warrants for aggravated kidnapping and first-degree murder.

Tristan Anderson, father of Matthias Noah Anderson.

Photo credit TBI.

Tristan was described as follows:

Van similar to what Anderson may be driving.

Photo credit TBI.

White male

22 years old

Six feet tall

180 pounds

Brown hair

Brown eyes

According to authorities, the two were traveling in a light blue 2012 Chrysler Town and Country van with Tennessee plates: “DRY 381.”

The TBI reported Anderson was taken into custody.