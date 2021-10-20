AMBER Alert: 4-year-old Tennessee boy found safe in Georgia, father in custody

MONROE COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — An AMBER Alert was canceled early Thursday morning after a 4-year-old Monroe County boy was found safe in south Georgia. The alert was issued after the boy’s non-custodial father was believed to have taken the child.
The alert was sent out Tuesday at 10:30 p.m. for 4-year-old Matthias Noah Anderson.
Matthias was described as follows:
- White male
- Three feet tall
- 50 pounds
- Blonde hair
- Blue eyes
- Last seen wearing red Nike shorts, a red Nike shirt and no shoes
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says Matthias may have been with his non-custodial father, Tristan Anderson, who has warrants for aggravated kidnapping and first-degree murder.
Tristan was described as follows:
- White male
- 22 years old
- Six feet tall
- 180 pounds
- Brown hair
- Brown eyes
According to authorities, the two were traveling in a light blue 2012 Chrysler Town and Country van with Tennessee plates: “DRY 381.”
The TBI reported Anderson was taken into custody.