AMBER Alert: 4-year-old Tennessee boy found safe in Georgia, father in custody

MONROE COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — An AMBER Alert was canceled early Thursday morning after a 4-year-old Monroe County boy was found safe in south Georgia. The alert was issued after the boy’s non-custodial father was believed to have taken the child.

The alert was sent out Tuesday at 10:30 p.m. for 4-year-old Matthias Noah Anderson.

Matthias was described as follows:

  • White male
  • Three feet tall
  • 50 pounds
  • Blonde hair
  • Blue eyes
  • Last seen wearing red Nike shorts, a red Nike shirt and no shoes

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says Matthias may have been with his non-custodial father, Tristan Anderson, who has warrants for aggravated kidnapping and first-degree murder.

Tristan Anderson, father of Matthias Noah Anderson.
Photo credit TBI.

Tristan was described as follows:

Van similar to what Anderson may be driving.
Photo credit TBI.
  • White male
  • 22 years old
  • Six feet tall
  • 180 pounds
  • Brown hair
  • Brown eyes

According to authorities, the two were traveling in a light blue 2012 Chrysler Town and Country van with Tennessee plates: “DRY 381.”

The TBI reported Anderson was taken into custody.

