Live: NNPD to hold press conference after Amber Alert issued for 3-month-old abducted baby

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Police are looking for a 3-month-old boy who was reported missing Thursday morning.

Newport News police say 3-month-old Jiraiya Cherry was last seen around 9 a.m. Thursday in the 13300 block of Preakness Drive.

Authorities believe the baby was abducted by an “unknown babysitter.”

Virginia State Police and the Virginia Missing Children Clearinghouse issued an Amber Alert for the baby just before 5 p.m. Thursday.

Virginia State Police has issued an Amber Alert pic.twitter.com/qNQZVa2Qia — VSPalerts (@VSPalerts) February 4, 2021

Police responded to the address around 10:20 a.m. for a report about the missing child.

Jiraiya is a Black male with a light complexion and dimples. He weighs about 10 pounds and has brown hair. He was last seen wearing a striped onesie and blue pants.

The unknown babysitter is a Black female about 5 feet 5 inches to 5 feet 6 inches tall. She has black dreadlocks down to the middle of her back and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black face mask with a black jacket. She is about 24 years old and speaks with a southern accent.

She may be driving a four-door silver sedan with Virginia plates.

The circumstances surrounding the baby’s disappearance are still under investigation, police say.

Anyone who knows of Jiraiya’s whereabouts is asked to call Newport News Police Department Emergency Communications at 757–247–2500.

This is the second time this week that an Amber Alert was issued for a missing baby in Hampton Roads. The first alert was issued Wednesday after a baby girl was left unattended in a vehicle that was stolen from a Wawa in Chesapeake. That child was later found safe and still in her car seat at an apartment complex in Newport News.

