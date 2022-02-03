UPDATE:

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — The 12-year-old girl that was abducted from Enterprise, Alabama on Thursday morning has been found.

The alleged abductor is believed to be in custody.

Eidy Aracely Tzi Coc has been found safe in Georgia.

Stay tuned with WDHN News for more on this developing story.

ORIGINAL:

Posted on Feb. 3 at 5:46 p.m.

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — The State of Alabama has issued an Amber Alert for a 12-year-old Enterprise child last seen on Thursday morning.

Eidy Aracely Tzi Coc was last seen around 11:45 a.m. on Anthony Circle in Enterprise, Alabama. Eidy was last seen wearing a black shirt and blue jeans.

She may be traveling with a Hispanic man named Alvaro Cucul in a black 2017 GMC Acadia. Both may be traveling in Georgia at this time.

Eidy is described as being 4’08”, weighing 145 lbs. with brown eyes and black hair.

EPD: Eidy Aracely Tzi Coc

EPD: Alvaro Cucul

If anyone has any information on the location of Eidy, please contact the Enterprise Police Department at (334) 347-2222, call 911, or leave an anonymous tip at www.enterprisepd.com.