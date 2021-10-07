AMBER Alert: 1-year-old boy found safe inside abandoned vehicle

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – UPDATE: Nolan Ishimwe has been found on Home Road in East Nashville, a short distance from the Kroger where he was taken.

Officers throughout the city had been searching for him. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) sent out an AMBER Alert late Wednesday for the missing toddler.

Good news update! Nolan has been located in Nashville, and was found safe.



Thanks to all who took the time to RT to help get the word out. pic.twitter.com/iVMqsHWHbN — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) October 7, 2021

According to a tweet from Metro Nashville Police, an alert citizen called in the abandoned Ford Focus. Nolan was found safe, asleep in the car.

Brandi Rhodes, 33, is suspected of stealing the vehicle with Ishimwe in the back seat from the Inglewood Kroger.

This is the woman suspected of stealing the 2013 blue Ford Focus w/ a 1-yr-old boy in the back seat from the Inglewood Kroger. If you see Brandi Rhodes, 33, or the car bearing TN tag 8R66F2 pls call 911. pic.twitter.com/7XvkAncV8c — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) October 7, 2021

Police say they are still looking for Rhodes. They ask if anyone sees her or knows of her whereabouts to call 1-800-TBI-FIND, or 911.