Amazon hiring 40,000 workers across the country

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT)– If you’re on the job hunt, you’re in luck!

Amazon announced on Wednesday they are hiring 40,000 corporate and technical jobs across their 220 locations in the U.S. In an effort to attract workers.

The company will hold a Career Day on September 15.

Amazon plans to hire full-time workers, with starting pay of $15 an hour, with healthcare and retirement benefits included.

The hiring event is open to everyone, regardless of their level of experience, professional field, or background.

“So, career day is an opportunity for people to learn more about the jobs we have open. But also, to schedule one on one session with a professional recruiter. To get interview tips to get help to strengthen their resume. Or to think about how they can refocus their experience to make a career pivot,” said Vice President of Workforce Development Ardine Williams.

