Amazon deforestation in Brazil up by 34% in the last year

(CNN/WHNT) – Amazon deforestation in Brazil has risen by 34% over the last year.

The National Institute for Spatial Research says between August 2019 and July 2020 more 300,500 square miles of forest were cut down.

For reference, that’s larger than the size of Delaware and Rhode Island combined—- or seven times the size of Los Angeles.

But experts estimate the actual area that was deforested over the last year was actually as big as 5,000 square miles.

Brazil’s president has been under pressure to control deforestation since June after 34 major internationals investors threatened to pull from Brazilian companies if something wasn’t done to curb the destruction of the rainforest.