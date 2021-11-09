Amazon building second new facility in Limestone County

A complaint had alleged that Amazon secretly pocketed the tips between 2016 and 2019 despite saying “100% of the tips would go directly to the drivers.” (AP Photo/Michel Spingler, File)

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A second new Amazon fulfillment center is coming to the Huntsville-annexed portion of Limestone County.

Governor Kay announced the expansion Tuesday, saying, “Amazon’s decision to simultaneously launch and announce these projects in Alabama shows the high level of confidence the company has in the abilities of our hard-working citizens, who have shown time and time again that they can get the job done.”

In Limestone County an XL fulfillment center will be built, making it the third fulfillment center in the state and the second in North Alabama. The 1 million-square-foot facility will provide more than 250 full-time jobs.

Amazon said the other new Huntsville Non-Sortable Fulfillment Center is now open for business and has brought more than 500 full-time jobs to the area.

Greg Canfield, Secretary of the Alabama Department of Commerce said, “Amazon’s presence in Alabama helps the state’s economic development team advance its goal of recruiting high-caliber projects with technology-focused jobs. This is a priority as we continue to work toward evolving Alabama’s economy and preparing our workers for 21st Century careers.”

Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle gave his input on the new facility. He said the growth of Huntsville and North Alabama is a natural fit for Amazon and he welcomes the new job opportunities they will bring to our area.

Jobs are available at the new facilities, those interested can apply on the Amazon career page.

Amazon also plans to open a new delivery station in Birmingham and a receiving center in Montgomery.