Alzheimer’s affects Hispanic community more than some other ethnicities

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Alzheimer’s disease can take a toll on not only the patient themselves, but also their family, their family’s finances, the patient’s finances, and of course, it can be a very difficult thing for people to go through emotionally.

Carlos Mendoza with the North Alabama Walk to End Alzheimer’s says that 29% of dementia caregivers report experiencing depression due to the burden of caring for their loved one.

Alzheimer’s is not considered a normal part of aging and that’s why there are people working so hard to do research and develop a cure.

As we celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month, the National Institute on Aging says that overall, 13 percent of Latinos age 65 and older are believed to have Alzheimer’s or a related dementia. That figure is lower than African Americans and higher than non-Hispanic whites, the CDC estimates.

“Hispanics are really underrepresented in clinical trials,” explained Mendoza. “We just make up one to seven percent of people who are in these trials now. We are more likely to be diagnosed in later stages of the disease, which is something else that it is very important for us to get the word out.”

Recent Alzheimer’s research has found that there is a direct link between high blood pressure and dementia. So keeping your blood pressure low can help decrease your risk for developing dementia.

When you donate to the Alzheimer’s Association, that money goes toward care and support, advocacy efforts, as well as research.