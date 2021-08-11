Altoona man arrested in theft of catalytic converter

Ethan McKee. Photo Courtesy of the Etowah County Sheriff’s Department.

GADSDEN, Ala. – The Etowah County Sheriff’s Office has arrested one man in connection to a stolen catalytic converter that happened on August 5.

30-year-old Ethan Paul McKee of Altoona was arrested and has bonded out of the Etowah County Detention Center on bonds totaling $6,500.

Authorities say McKee allegedly drove his truck around a locked gate earlier this month and forced his way into a locked garage.

A saw was used to cut off a catalytic converter to a vehicle that was parked inside the garage.

A neighbor witnessed McKee on the property and called 9-1-1, and McKee was still in the area when deputies arrived.

