Almost 6 pounds of meth seized in Morgan County

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. — Authorities said they found a large amount of methamphetamine and thousands of dollars in cash during a recent drug search.

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office said its drug enforcement unit executed a search warrant Monday and seized 5.9 pounds of methamphetamine and more than $55,000 in cash. The meth had a street value of more than $200,000, authorities said.

The sheriff’s office did not disclose where the drugs and money were seized.

Authorities said the seizure was part of a larger investigation.