Almost 11,000 Alabamians filed for unemployment last week

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – The Alabama Department of Labor said 10,982 people filed unemployment claims last week, as businesses felt the hit of people social distancing themselves or closed down completely due to the coronavirus outbreak.

That was a drastic increase from the week before, when Labor Department statistics showed 1,819 people filed.

The majority of claims came from employees in the accommodation and food services industry, officials said, with 2,880 claims.

Jefferson County took the hardest hit, with 2,167 claims.

Here are the numbers in North Alabama:

Colbert – 79

DeKalb – 66

Franklin – 21

Jackson – 87

Lauderdale – 147

Lawrence – 29

Limestone – 104

Madison – 885

Marshall – 137

Morgan – 209