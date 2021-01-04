All phone lines down at the Madison County Courthouse

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – The phone lines at the Madison County Courthouse are down due to work outside of the courthouse.
The Madison County Sheriff’s Office made the post on Twitter at 9:38 AM Monday.
They are working to resolve the issue.
