All phone lines down at the Madison County Courthouse

Madison County courthouse workers are warning people to watch out for phone scammers posing as deputies telling people they missed jury duty.

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – The phone lines at the Madison County Courthouse are down due to work outside of the courthouse.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office made the post on Twitter at 9:38 AM Monday.

They are working to resolve the issue.

All telephone lines to and from the Madison County Courthouse are currently down right now due to work outside of the courthouse. Once the issues are resolved we will advise. — Madison Sheriff AL (@mcsosheriffAL) January 4, 2021