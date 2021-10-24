All of North Alabama remains at substantial or high risk of COVID-19 spread

(WHNT) — Every county in North Alabama remains at either a substantial or high risk of spreading COVID-19.

According to the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH), North Alabama counties in the “high” risk category are Colbert, DeKalb, Lawrence, Lauderdale, and Morgan counties while counties in the “substantial” risk category include Franklin, Jackson, Limestone, Madison, and Marshall.

ADPH lists four categories for COVID-19 spread: low, moderate, substantial, or high. As of Sunday afternoon, no counties were listed in the “low” category.

In a press conference last week, Huntsville Hospital President Tracy Doughty said over the past month, the number of COVID-19 in-patients has dropped by about 50 percent.

“This is about half of what it was a month ago, so that is very good news,” said Doughty. “We are thrilled to see these numbers come down. We are prayerful and we are hopeful they will continue to come down.”

ADPH lists Alabama’s 7-day positive rate in tests as 6.3%.

As of Sunday, October 24, just over 800,000 cases of COVID-19 have been detected in Alabama since the onset of the pandemic in March 2020. 15,407 Alabamians have died from the virus since that same date.

For more information, visit the Alabama Department of Public Health’s COVID-19 Dashboard.