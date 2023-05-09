HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – According to the Huntsville Police Department (HPD), all lanes of Highway 53 near Research Park are closed due to an eight-vehicle wreck.

According to officials, all lanes will remain closed while they continue to clear the wreck. They did not provide an estimate for when the portion of the road would reopen.

Drivers should be advised to find an alternate route if possible. If an alternate route is not possible, expect delays.

News 19 will provide an update when the road reopens.