All inmates, staff at Limestone Correctional Facility to get COVID-19 tests

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. — The Alabama Department of Corrections plans to test every staff member and inmate at Limestone Correctional Facility for COVID-19.

The state said the tests are part of a plan to test all inmates in facilities that house large numbers of medically vulnerable inmates. All staff and inmates at the Julia Tutwiler Prison for Women in Wetumpka also will be tested, in addition to all staff at the Criminal Justice Center in Montgomery.

The testing is happening this week and expected to take about four days, according to ADOC.

As of Monday, seven inmates at Limestone had tested positive. It wasn’t immediately clear whether those cases were discovered during the increased testing there.

ADOC officials said they also had three staff members test positive at the North Alabama Community Based Facility/Community Work Center in Decatur.