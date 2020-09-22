All Arab City Schools ‘traditional’ students to return to classrooms

ARAB, Ala. — School will soon be a little closer to normal for students in Arab.

Since school started back in August, high school students at Arab City Schools had been on a hybrid schedule.

However, that ends Monday when each and every traditional learning student returns to the classroom all week.

Superintendent Johnny Berry said they made the decisions after seeing the coronavirus risk level in Marshall County remain low on the Alabama Department of Public Health website.

Berry told News 19 Tuesday that there are two positive cases in the district and 36 people quarantining.

He said this is a partnership that relies on parents and guardians to make sure their children are healthy before they go to school.

“They know the risk. It’s no secret. There are risks when you go anywhere, much less back to one campus. But we feel like if we’re going to do it, now is the time, now is a great window because of our numbers for the county are good. Our numbers in the district are good. Less than 1% of our population including faculty and staff had it at any one time, so we’ve been able to mitigate through cleaning methods, through out procedures,” said Berry.

Berry told News 19 he does expect the number of positive coro0navirus cases to increase, but if there is an outbreak, they can return to the hybrid method.