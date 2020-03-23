All 175 Florida State Parks closed until further notice

(WHNT) – Sunday night, the Florida Department of Environmental Protection announced all state parks will close until further notice starting Monday, March 23.

Full Statement:

“At the direction of Governor DeSantis and to successfully uphold CDC guidance to maximize social distancing and avoid gatherings larger than 10 people, DEP will close all Florida State Parks to the public effective Monday, March 23.

DEP has taken many measures to continue providing resource recreation at our state parks during this time, such as limiting operating hours and reducing visitor capacity at parks with high visitation. Unfortunately, this has not resulted in the reductions needed to best protect public health and safety as Florida continues to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

We appreciate your cooperation and understanding as we work to prioritize the welfare of our communities and staff. We look forward to welcoming you again to our award-winning state parks as soon as possible.“

At the direction of @GovRonDeSantis & to uphold @CDCgov guidance, DEP will close all Florida State Parks to the public effective Monday, March 23. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/wfXTMZdfa1 — Florida State Parks (@FLStateParks) March 23, 2020