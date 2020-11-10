ALEA warns of websites charging more for driver’s license renewal

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is warning people to be sure they’re using the state’s official website to renew their driver’s licenses.

ALEA said Tuesday morning it had learned of a third-party website that was charging a $50 fee in addition to ALEA’s $39 fee for renewal. Online renewal through ALEA is $2.75, officials said.

To avoid paying more, ALEA said be sure to go directly to ALEA.gov instead of using a search engine. Once on the ALEA website, click on “view all online services” and then “renew your driver’s license online.”

The agency also said if there are any additional charges beyond ALEA’s $2,75 online renewal fee, you are not on the ALEA website. The ALEA website has the agency’s official seal and the words “The official site of those who protect and serve Alabama” on the top of the page as additional security measures.