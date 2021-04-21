ALEA Troopers looking for van, driver after pedestrian hit on Rustic Cedar Lane in Huntsville

Deputies looking for van, driver after pedestrian hit on Rustic Cedar Lane in Huntsville. (ALEA)

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – ALEA Troopers are looking for a white commercial van that left the scene after hitting a pedestrian on Rustic Cedar Lane in Huntsville.

The wreck happened around 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, April 20 near Capshaw Road. Troopers say the pedestrian was struck from behind by a white commercial van that left the scene.

Troopers say they are looking for the unidentified driver.

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital for treatment following the wreck, according to the report.

ALEA Troopers asks that anyone with information regarding this crash contact the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Decatur Highway Patrol Post at (256) 353-0631.

Troopers continue to investigate.