MADISON, Ala. (WHNT) – The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) has issued a missing and endangered person alert for a man with a condition that could impair his judgment.

The Madison Police Department said Marcus Sirran Kidd, 31, was last seen on September 12 around 6:30 a.m. in the area of Brockton Drive.

Kidd is described as wearing a blue and green plaid shirt, green jogging pants, brown Polo front-zip boots, and a brown Michael Kors backpack.

If you have any information about the location of Marcus Kidd, please call the Madison Police Department at (256) 722-7190.














