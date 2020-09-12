ALEA reports a decrease in traffic fatalities over Labor Day weekend

(WHNT) – The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is reporting a significant decrease in the number of traffic fatalities over the Labor Day Weekend.

ALEA says its Highway Patrol Division investigated three traffic-related fatalities this year, as compared to 10 in 2019.

That’s a decrease of more than 60%.

Troopers say the single-vehicle crashes happened in Colbert, Franklin, and Tuscaloosa counties — and that none of the drivers were wearing seat belts.

ALEA’s marine patrol division says there were no boating deaths on Alabama’s waterways over the weekend — however, troopers did investigate one drowning in Randolph County.