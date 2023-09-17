FLORENCE, Ala (WHNT) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) says authorities are looking for a missing woman last seen in Florence.

ALEA said authorities are looking for Melanie Roden Harville, 66, who was last seen in the area of Quil Run in Florence.

According to the agency, Harville may be traveling in a blue 2005 Toyota Highlander with a tag numbered 41A5497.

Harville is described as 5’9″ tall and weighing around 190 lbs. She has blue eyes and blonde hair.

ALEA asks that anyone with any information on Harville whereabouts call the Florence Police Department at (256) 760-6610.