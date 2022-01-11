ALEA: Kidnapped Georgia teen recovered in Alabama

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A teen kidnapped from Georgia has been recovered in Alabama. According to officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the 16-year-old was kidnapped from Clayton County, Ga. and recovered in Montgomery.

Officials have identified the suspect responsible for kidnapping the teen as Ronald Rodas, age 41, of Louisiana.

The teen’s recovery came about when officers with ALEA’s State Bureau of Investigation and officers with the Montgomery Police Department received information concerning the teen’s whereabouts along with a description of the suspect’s vehicle.

Officers located the vehicle in the parking lot of a business located at 3619 Eastern Blvd. in Montgomery. After locating the vehicle, officers were able to rescue the kidnapped teen.

Rodas has been arrested.

Officials say the investigation into the kidnapping is ongoing.