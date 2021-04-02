ALEA issues alert for missing South Alabama senior

COVINGTON COUNTY, Ala. – 78-year-old Billy Joe Jordan is missing from Andalusia in Covington County, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

ALEA says Mr. Jordan is a white man and maybe living with a condition that may impair his judgment. He has white hair and blue eyes. Jordan is 6’6” and 215 pounds.

He was last seen on March 31, 2021, at approximately 2:00 p.m. in the area of Cotton Street in Andalusia, according to ALEA.

ALEA says Mr. Jordan is believed to be traveling in a gray 2006 Toyota Tundra bearing Alabama license plate number 5743AH2 and is known to frequent local cemeteries.

If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Billy Joe Jordan, please contact the Andalusia Police Department at (334) 222-1155.