MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. – Portions of I-65 were closed throughout the day Friday.

According to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, at least one person was killed in the wreck near mile marker 315.

ALEA asked MCSO to close southbound I-65 at the Lacon Exit (No. 318) and divert traffic onto US-31.

ALEA is investigating a fatality wreck near the 315 mile marker of southbound I-65. They have requested Deputies to close soutbound I65 at Lacon Exit 318 and divert traffic to HWY 31 south. pic.twitter.com/e44jaQ7s1B — Morgan County Sheriff's Office (@morgan_sheriff) October 9, 2020