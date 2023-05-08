MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – Alabama State Troopers are investigating a car chase that ended in Morgan County on Monday.

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) say deputies assisted other agencies with the chase that ended in a median off I-65.

The suspect took off on foot after wrecking the vehicle in the median and was later arrested according to MCSO.

ALEA confirmed that the chase took place but did not provide information on where it began.

News 19 is working to gather more information on the chase and will provide updates as they develop.

This is a developing story