ALEA investigating 7 traffic deaths from Memorial Day weekend

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) says it is investigating seven traffic fatalities that happened over Memorial Day weekend.

Authorities say the deaths came from several incidents across the state of Alabama.

The following fatalities were reported by ALEA:

Four people, including a 2-year-old and 5-year-old, were killed in a single-vehicle crash on Saturday, May 29 near Logan Martin Lake

One driver was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Shelby County

One driver in a one-vehicle crash in Franklin County

One motorcyclist in a two-vehicle crash in Tuscaloosa County

“Memorial day weekend is only the beginning of the busy summer months, and each of us must do our part to make safety a priority on the water and in the road,” said ALEA’s Secretary Hal Taylor. “We will continue the agency’s mission of enhancing public safety and saving lives through the utilization of consolidated law enforcement efforts, sharing public safety practices, engaging in educational opportunities and taking the necessary steps to remove impaired drivers from Alabama’s roadways and waterways.”

Despite seven traffic-related deaths, ALEA’s Marine Patrol Division reported no boating or non-boating fatalities on the water; however, two vessel crashes did occur. Both of those numbers are down from 10 boat crashes and four drownings reported last year.