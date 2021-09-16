ALEA hosting surplus auction for fleet vehicles

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) will host an auction in Montgomery next week to get rid of surplus fleet vehicles.

The auction will begin at 8 a.m. on Thursday, September 23 at J.M. Wood Auction.

All items available for auction to the highest bidder are posted on www.jmwood.com with online bidding available. The auction will also include surplus from other state and local government agencies.

Items may be inspected in-person at the auction site and vehicles may be previewed beginning Sunday, September 20.

For more information, visit www.jmwood.com or call 334-264-3265.