ALEA: Explosive Detection K-9 “Indy” passed away Friday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency announced with “deep sadness and regret,” the passing of one of the explosive detection K-9s, Indy.

K-9 Indy passed away on June 4.

He began his career in 2011 and has served alongside his handler, a Special Agent with ALEA’s Bomb Squad.

K-9 Indy served at multiple Presidential Inaugurations including Obama, Trump, and Biden. He also worked Super Bowl LII in Atlanta.

“Explosive Detection Dogs not only play an integral role within ALEA’s protection capabilities

but are also a vital resource to surrounding agencies as we work with our law enforcement and

public safety partners to ensure the security of our citizens and communities while attending

major events,” said ALEA Secretary Hal Taylor in a press release on Monday.