LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – – – A single-vehicle crash involving a commercial vehicle has shut down Interstate 65 southbound traffic, north of Athens.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) says the crash occurred around 4:40 p.m. Sunday.

ALEA says the southbound lanes of I-65 near the 354 mile marker in Limestone County is currently blocked and will be for an undetermined amount of time.

Troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division are currently on scene investigating.

News 19 will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates accordingly.