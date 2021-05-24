ALEA announces National Safe Boating Week, gives water safety tips

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) has announced its participation in “National Safe Boating Week” to promote public safety on the waters ahead of Memorial Day weekend.

National Safe Boating Week, which is being spearheaded by ALEA’s Marine Patrol Division, runs from Saturday, May 22 to Friday, May 28.

The Marine Patrol Division also emphasized several water safety tips ahead of what is expected to be a busy holiday weekend:

Be mindful of other boaters and avoid the use of alcoholic beverages while operating your boat

Novice boaters should not use this busy weekend as an opportunity to learn how to operate their boat

Avoid spending a lot of time in small areas while pulling individuals on tubes or water skiis

All boaters or passengers should wear a U.S. Coast Guard-approved PFD life vest with children and those being pulled by a vessel on “aqua-planing devices” and those under the age of 8 required to wear a life vest at all times

Never overload a vessel beyond its listed capacity

Keep to the right when passing other vessels on the water, and keep a rate of speed that will not cause hazardous waves

Avoid boating at night unless you are familiar with the body of water

For additional water-safety tips from ALEA’s Marine Patrol Division, visit alea.gov.