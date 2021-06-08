Local authorities encourage emergency contact feature for driver’s licenses

A sample of the new Alabama drivers license is seen Tuesday, Jan. 6, 2003, in Montgomery, Ala. Three years before the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks sent states scrambling to strengthen their drivers license systems, Alabama already was eyeing a replacement for its brand-new but ineffective process. A half-decade’s worth of planning lands in billfolds and purses across Alabama next year, when the Department of Public Safety rolls out a new drivers license billed as being among the nation’s most secure.The licenses will have a strikingly different look, particularly for drivers under the age of 21. The border around their photographs will be a different a color from licenses for those of legal drinking age, and the dates of their 18th and 21st birthdays will printed. (AP Photo/Dave Martin)

A feature from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency allows you to add an emergency contact to your driver’s license.

On Monday, the Moore’s Mill Volunteer Fire Department took to Facebook reminding people how important it is to have an emergency contact listed.

“Having an easily accessible emergency contact gives first responders someone to call in the event of a crash, overdose, medical emergency, disoriented elderly driver, or anytime when the license holder may not be able to share their information,” the post read. “Most cell phones today are password protected, so calling ‘Mom’ from the injured person’s phone isn’t as easy as it once was.”

ALEA’s new tool allowing you to update your emergency contact information can be accessed here.

The information provided will show up in law enforcement databases in the event of an emergency.