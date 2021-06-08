Local authorities encourage emergency contact feature for driver’s licenses

A feature from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency allows you to add an emergency contact to your driver’s license.
On Monday, the Moore’s Mill Volunteer Fire Department took to Facebook reminding people how important it is to have an emergency contact listed.
“Having an easily accessible emergency contact gives first responders someone to call in the event of a crash, overdose, medical emergency, disoriented elderly driver, or anytime when the license holder may not be able to share their information,” the post read. “Most cell phones today are password protected, so calling ‘Mom’ from the injured person’s phone isn’t as easy as it once was.”
ALEA’s new tool allowing you to update your emergency contact information can be accessed here.
The information provided will show up in law enforcement databases in the event of an emergency.