ALEA: 10 deaths, dozens of DUI arrests over Fourth of July holiday weekend

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WRBL) – Ten people lost their lives on Alabama roadways over the Fourth of July holiday weekend. The four-day period ran from Friday, July 2 at 12:01 a.m. until Monday, July 5.

According to officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, deadly crashes happened in Lawrence County, Talladega County, Winston County, Marengo County, Pickens County, Tuscaloosa County, Chilton County, and Clarke County.

Officials believe some of those deaths may have been preventable. According to ALEA, of the ten deaths, only five people were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.

There were no boating deaths over the holiday weekend, according to officials with ALEA’s Marine Patrol Division. Officials say they hope the trend continues.

“Anytime a law enforcement agency can report zero boating and non-boating fatalities during two major holiday weekends, it is considered a tremendous safety accomplishment for both citizens as well as law enforcement officers,” ALEA Secretary Hal Taylor said.

Troopers made dozens of DUI arrests over the four-day period. ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division reported 81 DUI arrests, while the Marine Patrol Division reported ten BUI arrests.

Alabama was one of many states to participate in the national safety programs “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” and “Operation Dry Water.” The safety initiatives work to reduce crashes, deter speeding and remove impaired vehicle operators from Alabama’s roadways or waterways.

“A significant portion of our agency’s mission is to enhance and promote public safety through enforcement, education and community involvement,” Taylor said.