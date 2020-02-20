ALDOT to pump water from Highway 101 in Lawrence County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. – The Alabama Department of Transportation plans to pump water from a Lawrence County intersection closed by flooding.

The intersection of Alabama 101 and County Road 406, which is north of Town Creek, has been closed since Feb. 10 because of flooding.

Rain on Tuesday made the problem worse at the intersection, according to ALDOT, and officials said they decided to pump out the area because there’s more rain in the forecast.

Jessica Chace is the Warning Coordination Meteorologist for the National Weather Service. She's been tracking how much rain North Alabama's received in the last month and how it's affecting the roads.

"The area received upwards of about an inch and a half in rain," said Chace.

The intersection of Alabama 101 and County Road 406 on the ALDOT website shows, "two roads that are at least partially flooded in Lawrence County," said Chace.

ALDOT said although waters began receding in recent days, last night's rain compounded the flooding.

"Right now over a lot of Lawrence County - really along the Tennessee River - we're seeing soil moisture right around 75%."

That's what's causing the flooding. Chace said the ground can't absorb much more rainfall, which could create more flooding and that takes longer to clear.

A pump and hose were expected to arrive at the site from out of town on Wednesday, and pumping could begin as soon as Wednesday night.

ALDOT said once the water is pumped out – which could take days or even weeks – the road will have to be inspected to ensure it is passable for traffic.