ALDOT to begin nighttime resurfacing of US 72 in Florence

FLORENCE, Ala. — The Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) is set to begin resurfacing work on two miles of U.S. 72 in Florence Monday, July 12.

According to Seth Burkette, the North Region public information officer for ALDOT, work will span from the north end of O’Neal Bridge to Glendale Street in Florence.

Work will take place from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. on Sundays through Thursdays, and is expected to be completed this fall.

Motorists should use caution when proceeding through the area and expect single-lane closures in both directions.

