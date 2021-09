ATHENS, Ala. — The Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) will begin a $2.1 million resurfacing project on U.S. 31 in Athens over the weekend.

Weather permitting, the project will start Sunday, September 19 and is expected to be completed by the end of the year. Work will go from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday through Thursday nights.

The project will see 2.7 miles of U.S. 31 from U.S. 72 to Interstate 65 repaved.

Motorists can expect single-lane closures during the project’s stated work times.