ALDOT spending $2.6 million to upgrade 83-year-old bridges

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. – A stretch of highway south of Somerville, used by more than 4,000 people per day, is going to be shut down for at least a year as crews work to make it safer.

The Alabama Department of Transportation plans to close AL-36, Monday, between Black Rd. and Cut-Off Rd.

ALDOT is upgrading two, 83-year-old bridges, for about $2,622,688.

“Big thing for the public is to know that this is coming up,” said Seth Burkett with ALDOT. “Plan ahead for it. Figure out what routes you’re going to take and just be prepared to add additional travel time.”

Detour signs are already installed along every road impacted by the closure.

AL-36 will be open for only those who live in the area.

Part of the reason it might take until summer of 2022 to complete, is because the project is being done in parts so people who live by the road aren’t stranded.